Phnom Penh: Former Cambodian national swimmer and coach of the Cambodian national swimming team, Mr. Hem Lumphat, passed away at 1 am on July 15, 2020 at the age of 49 due to a stomach ulcer.

Yi Veasna, secretary general of the National Paralympic Committee of Cambodia, told the media that before his death, Hem Lumphat had been suffering from abdominal pain for a week. It was not until his family rushed him to Calmette Hospital that they learned he had a ruptured stomach ulcer and was bleeding internally, so doctors were unable to save his life.

The death of the national swimming team coach is the loss of a man who has coached and trained many good athletes to participate in both national and international competitions.

Hem Lumphat’s body is currently being laid to rest at his home, House 189, Sangkat Kakap, Khan Por Senchey, along 2004 Street, and is scheduled for cremation on the morning of July 19, 2020. As for all the expenses for Mr. Hem Lumphat’s funeral, Senior Minister Sun Chanthol will pay for everything. KBN