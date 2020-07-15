Phnom Penh: A Korean man was walking alone around Calmette Hospital, and was arrested by the security guards and the people waiting for the police to arrive.

The incident happened at 10:30 AM on July 15, 2020 near the fence of Calmette Hospital in Wat Phnom, Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident a Korean man-suspected of being under the influence of drugs- was seen walking into Calmette Hospital and harassing doctors. The hospital dragged him out of the hospital, but when he arrived outside the fence, the Korean man was walking alone along the road, hitting a windshield of a car, so the security forces and the people decided to tie him up to a stone pillar waiting for the police to arrive.

Finally, several minutes later, the police arrived at the scene and gave the man water to drink and took him away. NKD