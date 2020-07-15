There were a series of unrelated incidents across the Kingdom over night where vehicles driving a speed hit property.

#1 A Chinese driver in a Range Rover hit a house in Svay Rieng. This incident happened at 11 pm on July 14, 2020 at the corner of Trok village, Ampil commune, Romeas Hek district, Svay Rieng province. Nobody was injured, but about half an hour later, another Chinese man drove the man and his passengers in another car to Bavet City and they disappeared.

#2 In Phnom Penh, a Tundra drove too fast and hit the wall of a villager’s house, at 2:30 in the morning of July 15, 2020 in Sangkat Toul Sangke I, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh. Nobody was injured.

After the incident, the authorities arrived and the two parties reached an agreement, with the car owner paying for the repairs to end the the matter.

#3 Phnom Penh: A container truck driving at high speed despite the curve of the road, overturned hit shop houses next to the road, damaging two storefronts and continued, causing a surprise at 1:40 AM on July 15, 2020 on Choam Chao Street, Chrey Kong Village, Choam Chao II Sangkat Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

After the incident the driver crawled out a ran away.