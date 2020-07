Phnom Penh: A group of 20-30 teenagers, armed with knives and belts, began a mass fight for unknown reasons around Koh Pich on the night of July 14, 2020.

Police of Khan Chamkar Mon, in cooperation with the Koh Pich security forces, intervened and arrested more than 10 people and sent them to the Chamkar Mon District Inspectorate overnight for questioning and legal proceedings. NKD