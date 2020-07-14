Phnom Penh: A man drove a car at a high speed and was not careful, then over-steered and hit the wall of the warehouse, causing the driver to die instantly.

The incident happened at 1:10 AM on July 14, 2020 along Road No. 1800 near Tuol Sangke 2 checkpoint in

Sangkat Tuol Sangke 2, Khan Russey Keo.

Pok Phirum, male, 36 years old, was a high ranking police officer at the Ministry of Interior, living around Chhouk Va, Sangkat Kork Khleang,

Khan Sen Sok, originally from Phum Kandal, Sangkat Stung Treng, Stung Treng Province.

The man was first seen driving a white ISUZU MU-X with license plate Phnom Penh 2AY-2722 from west to east along the 1800 concrete road.

When he arrived at the scene, because the car was driving too fast and the road was in a bumpy condition, the steering wheel did not turn and crashed into the wall of a warehouse. The driver of the car died instantly.

After the incident, the authorities came down to measure the scene and took the car to keep at the Office of Road Traffic, and the body was handed over to the family to be kept at Wat Po Chit Tong for a traditional ceremony.

Images of scene: POST NEWS