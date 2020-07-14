Battambang Province: A man served 12 years in prison for killing his own mother and just got out of prison, committed murder again, and was arrested for the second time.



Colonel Chhang Van Chhay, Battambang City Police Inspector, confirmed that the murder occurred on July 13, 2020 at 6 pm in Otanop village, Sangkat Kdol Daun Teav, Battambang city.

According to the villagers, the killer, Heap Yean, 47, was angry with his brother-in-law, Ung Nguon Han, a 41-year-old man. The victim said too many fruitful words to his brother-in-law, who was unable to resist his rage and decided to beat him to death.

According to the confession of the suspect, he said that in the past, the brother-in-law (the victim) had repeatedly spoken out because he has been jailed for 12 years in connection with the murder of his mother and also shot at him with a slingshot.

On the day of the incident (after being released from prison for many months) because he could not stand the insult from his brother-in-law, he went to drink alcohol and intended to beat his brother-in-law. He took a nearly 1-meter-long stick and beat his brother-in-law, causing him to die on the spot.

Immediately after the incident, the specialized force went to arrest the perpetrator at the scene and built a case to send to the provincial court to take legal action for him to be imprisoned for the second time. NKD