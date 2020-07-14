Battambang: On July 13, 2020 at 15:00, police conducted an operation to crack down on illegal storage of drugs. Two suspects were arrested

1- Sophach (aka Ko), male, 36 years old, in Krasaing village, Tamin commune, Thmor Kol district, Battambang province.

2-Mot Sok Meng, Male, 17 years old from Romchek 4 Village, Sangkat Rattanak, Battambang City, Battambang Province.

The evidence seized included: Bags of methamphetamine, a revolver with 2 bullets, 1,40,000 Riel (one million forty thousand Riel), a platinum necklace and other items.

The suspects and evidence were taken for further legal proceeding. SOURCE (Photo: Thmar Koul District Police)