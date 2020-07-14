Crime FEATURED Latest 

Battambang Man And Teen Arrested With Drugs And Firearm

cne23 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Battambang: On July 13, 2020 at 15:00, police conducted an operation to crack down on illegal storage of drugs. Two suspects were arrested

1- Sophach (aka Ko), male, 36 years old, in Krasaing village, Tamin commune, Thmor Kol district, Battambang province.

2-Mot Sok Meng, Male, 17 years old from Romchek 4 Village, Sangkat Rattanak, Battambang City, Battambang Province.

The evidence seized included: Bags of methamphetamine, a revolver with 2 bullets, 1,40,000 Riel (one million forty thousand Riel), a platinum necklace and other items.

The suspects and evidence were taken for further legal proceeding. SOURCE (Photo: Thmar Koul District Police)

You May Also Like

Korean Man Found Dead In Siem Reap

cne0

Over 300 Snake Bite Cases In Banteay Meanchey

cne0

Kampong Thom Half Marathon

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *