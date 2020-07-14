Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 that it has found 9 new cases of COVID-19 imported from Saudi Arabia.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, the new cases were passengers from Saudi Arabia who arrived on July 10, 2020. The patients were on July 13 and were taken to Chak Angre Health Center for treatment. 15 were previously hospitalized after testing positive on arrival.

The patients are all believed to be men, aged between 24-30, from Phnom Penh, Tbong Khmum, Kandal and Kampong Chhnang provinces.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the nine men were passengers on a flight from Saudi Arabia and resumed flights from Malaysia to Cambodia on July 10, 2020 at 17:25 pm. Their second sample, analyzed by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge, was positive for coronavirus on the night of July 13, 2020.

Seventy passengers on the flight are being quarantined for 14 days at a rehabilitation center in Phnom Penh. Of the 80 Cambodian passengers who traveled from Saudi Arabia to date, a total of 24 patients are currently being treated at Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh.

As of 7:00 AM on July 14, 2020, Cambodia has found a total of 165 patients (19 females and 125 males), of which a total of the total number of successfully treated patients throughout the country are: 133 (39 females and 94 males) and 32 remain hospitalized.