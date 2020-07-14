Phnom Penh: On July 14, 2020, at 12:50 am, the O Bek Kam Administrative Police Station arrested a Chinese man who was attempting to steal people’s property in front of rented house on Street 1007, Onhna Veang Village, Phnom Penh Thmey Sangkat. Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

Suspect WU WEI, 32 years old, Nationality Chinese, lives on Street 65, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh, He tested negative for drug use.

Victim, Sam Siek, a woman aged 43 years old lives at the location.

The suspect is currently being held at the Sen Sok police station to build a case according to the legal procedure. POST NEWS