Phnom Penh: A man suspected of killing his wife and escaped for 2 days has been arrested by the specialized force of Meanchey District Police Inspectorate in cooperation with Stung Meanchey 1 Administrative Police Force at 11 o’clock In the morning of July 13, 2020 at Trea village, Sangkat Stung Meanchey I, Khan Meanchey.

According to the police, the arrested suspect was named Keo Vannak, male, 28 years old, a scavenger, living on a squatted plot of land in Trea village, Sangkat Stung Meanchey 1, Khan Meanchey.

Immediately after the arrest of the above suspect, the police sent him for interrogation at Stung Meanchey I Police Station. In front of the police, the suspect confessed that he actually put an ax in his wife’s mouth, causing her death, because he saw his wife had seizures, so he used a spoon to help dig out the jaw, but he could not lift it, so he used an ax to dig it in and put it in her mouth, causing her to die. He was so frightened that he ran away. After escaping for only two days he was arrested by law enforcement forces.

The suspect is currently being held in custody at the Meanchey District Police Inspectorate to build a case to be sent to court for further proceedings.

It should be reminded that at 7 pm on July 11, 2020, the woman was found dead with an ax in her mouth and there was a small blood stain. Cooperate with the municipal forensic experts, including specialized doctors to visit.

In this case, the husband was not found at the scene and the victim had no relatives. After an autopsy for more than two hours, the officer learned that the victim had been stabbed to death with a machete and initially suspected that the killer was the victim’s husband. Later, the authorities handed over the body to the truck to be kept at Stung Meanchey pagoda for traditional cremation. NKD

UPDATE: According to AREY, the victim was 5 months pregnant.