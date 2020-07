Siem Reap: Police in Siem Reap Province arrested a foreigner with no visa and clear signs of mental instability at 11:00 am on July 12, 2020.

JANNE JUHANI GUSTAFSSON, male, aged 36, is a Finnish national. Currently, the authorities have sent the foreigner to Siem Reap eviction preparation office to begin proceedings. MCPN

*He first entered the news radar on Friday in a serious of FB posts from Siem Reap.