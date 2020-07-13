Crime FEATURED Latest 

Father battles to clear name after conviction for child molestation in Cambodia

On September 24, 2017 Mark Smith woke up on the filthy floor of a prison cell in Cambodia.

He had scurvy and scabies. That day he bribed prison guards to use their toilet and drink fresh soup rather than the “sludge” given to inmates. It was his 40th birthday, but he told no-one.

How had the father-of-two from Gorleston ended up sharing a floor with 26 other men in the “VIP cell” of Prey Sar prison?

Until July 21, 2017 he had lived a good life in the south-east Asian country for almost ten years.

The now 42-year old was working as a vice principal in a private school in the capital, Phnom Penh, and had two children with a Cambodian woman.

