Phnom Penh: At 7:30 pm on July 12, 2020, there were four explosions, thought to have been gunshots, caused by a man in an apartment in Trapeang Romchek village, Sangkat Choam Chao 1, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh

According to an acquaintance of the perpetrator, before the incident, the man was drunk and pulled out a pistol, fired one shot outside the rented room, and entered, shooting inside room three more times. The reason is not clear, but no one was injured.

UPDATE: The perpetrator was named Som Piseth, male, 36 years old, military occupation, Information Unit, Information Command Headquarters, rank of Brigadier General (?), ID: 016829, using a K59 handgun No. 7261, drinking with 4 friends in the upstairs room. He apparently was broken hearted after his relationship ended and was drowning his sorrows with colleagues. FAST



After the shooting, the perpetrator was locked from outside the adjoining room and locals complained to the police to remove the weapon. The perpetrator was then taken to the Por Sen Chey District Police Inspectorate for questioning according to the procedure. AREY