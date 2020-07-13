Preah Sihanouk: A British man died in a rented room in Group 15, Village 03, Sangkat 01, Preah Sihanouk Province on the night of July 12, 2020.

According to the local police, the victim was Stephen Leslie West, a British national, aged 63, who stayed at the location.

The same source said the examination of the competent technical, scientific and forensic experts and doctors concluded cause of death was from a heart attack.

The body is currently being kept at the Sihanoukville Provincial Referral Hospital for further proceedings pending a decision from the family and embassy.