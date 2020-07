A collection of Khmer Rouge images and photos found across social media and the internet. Mostly propaganda and personal images, not of the horrors faced by the people under the regime.

Photos of old Cambodia

1980’s War & Refugee photos

The Khmer Rouge regime printed money, which was never used

Chinese ‘advisors’ and KR, Siem Reap, late 1970’s

Family, 1975

Khoy Thoun, leading KR member, later executed at S-21 during the purges of 1977

Ponchentong, 1975

Eastern zone

Women fighters, Eastern Zone