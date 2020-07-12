Phnom Penh: At 11:40 pm on July 11, 2020 at a house on Preah Norodom Street, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, a man stole some underwear and clothing from a women. The man was later found to be mentally ill, but people nearby were too angry to control themselves and beat the man.

Others with good hearts helped stop the beating and handed the man over to the police to bring in for interrogation.

The victim was Sem Srey Pov, female, 27 years old, an employee of a private bank, living at home.

Pring Samros, 34 years old, is a homeless man.

Before the incident, the suspect went to a quiet place and stole clothing from around the stairs of the property and put them on

He climbed over a fence and saw the victim’s underwear hanging nearby and grabbed it, but the woman shouted and the neighbors came out and began punching and kicking the man.

They were angry because in the past there were frequent disappearances of small items, some neighbors said.

Later, the suspect and victim were brought to file a complaint and the police took legal action.

The suspect confessed that he had been “strangled by a stranger” and was required to steal women’s clothing, especially women’s underwear. However, it is not clear whether he was feigning mental illness as an excuse to reduce the sentence.

According to the complaint of the victim, the above suspect must send to the police inspectorate of Chamkarmon district for further action. AREY