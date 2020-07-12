Phnom Penh: A Koh Kong Provincial Court Judge Kong Khemara, who allegedly drove his car into a bag thief, had his initial case heard by Phnom Penh Municipal Court judge, Ly Sok. He was then sent to PJ Prison on the afternoon of July 11, 2020 on charges of “involuntary manslaughter” under Article 207 of the Penal Code.

It should be highlighted that this happened at about 2:40 pm on July 8, 2020, at the southern point of the Sokhuk Café along the Phnom Penh Hanoi Road, in the village of Kokang Village, Khan Kokang Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh.

The suspect who was killed in the car accident was named Say Kimny, a 30-year-old female who cut her hair and dressed as a man. She lived on Street 236, Sen Sok Village, Khmuonh Sangkat, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh. The head died on the spot immediately.

As for the judge who drove the car to chase the suspect, Kong Khemara, a judge of the Koh Kong Provincial Court, was driving a white car with license plate number Phnom Penh 2AF.7006.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, the woman was seen riding a 2019 Honda motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1HO. 2546 in the direction from north to south at high speed with a car. She was hit by a car and overturned on the sidewalk. The lost bag containing was immediately recovered by the owner.

According to the car owner, who claimed to be a Koh Kong provincial judge, he had no intention of hitting the suspect after she grabbed the bag and he chased in the car.

According to the judge, when he arrived at the scene, a car passed the suspect’s motorcycle, braked and slowed down, and his car hit her from behind, causing the death.

According to the judge, there was more than $ 6,000 in the stolen bag (*other reports say $10,000).



CCTV footage shows the speeding car, chasing down the suspect’s motorcycle, intent on doing harm and recovering the money. However, since the law does not provide for revenge, killing a suspect, combined with a judge who is a knowledgeable lawyer, can be seen as a serious crime. NKD