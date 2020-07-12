Phnom Penh: A man drove a Corolla car at high speeds into a concrete divider, causing the car to overturn several times. The driver was slightly injured in the incident at 2:20 AM on July 12, 2020, along Street 289/Street 528. In Sangkat Boeung Kak I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen driving the Corolla with license plate Phnom Penh 2AF-3851, along Street 289 from north to south at breakneck speeds. When it reached the corner of Street 528, it hit the divider and overturned several times, ending upside down.

People at the scene managed to lift the car back up and get the driver out. He suffered minor injuries and got on a motorbike and told the authorities he would go and treat his injuries first. NKD