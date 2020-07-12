Phnom Penh: A woman was stabbed to death in a squatted hut, causing the local authorities to go to the scene immediately.

The incident happened at 7 pm on Saturday, July 11, 2020, on a plot of land in Trea village, Sangkat Stung Meanchey I. Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

The body of the unidentified victim, about 30 years old, lived in the hut with her husband at the scene and is a scrap collecting scavenger.

According to local authorities, prior to the incident, residents reported that a woman was found dead in the hut, but did not know what the case was. The man husband was not at the scene, and the victim had no known relatives.

After the forensic officer examined the victim’s body for more than two hours, it was confirmed that the victim had been stabbed to death and the prime suspect was the husband.

After the competent experts made records, the body was handed over to the ambulance to be kept at Stung Meanchey pagoda for traditional cremation. PPR