Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health has found 15 new cases of COVID 19 on the morning of July 12, 2020. All have been imported on a repatriation flight from Saudi Arabia.

According to the press release, the 15 new infections are Cambodians who have just returned to Cambodia.

The ministry added that the 15 patients, who were passengers from Saudi Arabia, returned on a flight via Malaysia to Cambodia on July 10, 2020 at 5:25 p.m.

80 students out of 174 who studied in Saudi Arabia were able to travel to return home at on July 10, 2020, onboard the special commercial flight MH762 to Kuala Lumpar, and then on AK538 of Air Asia to Phnom Penh, with a total of 90 passengers, 86 Cambodians and 4 foreigners..

The Ministry said that the analysis of samples by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge showed positive results of the virus and currently all 15 patients have been admitted to Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh.

Passengers with negative virus test results will be kept for 14 days at the Chapulavan Charity Center in Phnom Penh for observation KPT.