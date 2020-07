Svay Rieng: A Vietnamese national, with 11 kilograms of methamphetamine and ketamine, was sent to the Svay Rieng Provincial Police Anti-Drug Planning Task Force.

The suspect, Nguyen Hong Pok, a Vietnamese national was captured with 11 large packages of drugs weighing 11 kilograms (including packaging) of methamphetamine and ketamine on a motorcycle attempting to smuggle drugs across the border into Vietnam.