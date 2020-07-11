Phnom Penh: A man driving a Toyota Prius carelessly and at high speeds crashed into a Hilux which then overturned at 1:50 a.m. July 10, 2020 in front of HONEST café along the corner of Street 1003 and Street 1952 in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, the Hilux, with license plate Phnom Penh 2BE-5458 was seen driving a family of five along Route 1003, also at high speed. At the scene- the intersection-, the car crossed the 1952 road, and halfway through, a black Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2R-8562 driven by a man at high speed from west to east.

The Hilux overturned and skidded along the road for more than 40 meters upside down, causing severe damage, while the Toyota Prius was also nearly destroyed. However, no one was injured in the incident, and local authorities immediately intervened.

After the incident, the traffic police of the Sen Sok District Police Inspectorate asked the two sides to negotiate a settlement, and then representatives of the two vehicles came forward to settle the dispute without wanting to have a long story.

POST NEWS