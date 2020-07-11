Kandal: A military officer in Daun Penh district, pulled out a pistol and hit another military officer in the head head cut off, causing a surprise at 10:40 pm on July 10, 2020 at Svay Chrum village, Svay Chrum commune. Khsach Kandal district.

The victim was named as Leang Sothy, 26 years old, and the suspect as Chea Sangha, 31 years old working in Daun Penh district, but from Ek Phnom district, Battambang province.

A licensed K54 pistol and 8 bullets were seized.

The incident seemed to have been sparked by an argument over bright headlights (?). After the incident, the suspect and the evidence were sent to the Khsach Kandal District Police Inspectorate to build a case for legal action. KBN