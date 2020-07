Phnom Penh: Police raided an illegal gambling site, named as Jin Seng- Anime City, located along Street 78 in Tonle Bassac, Chamkarmon Phnom Penh at 10:00 pm on 10th July 2020.

According to local sources, the gambling venue is loaded with fishing games, an illegal form of gambling.

After the crackdown game consoles were seized and 20 people were detained, including 18 Chinese nationals. Two people were sent to the for further legal action. PPR