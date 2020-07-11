Prey Veng: On National Road 8 in Tbong Wat village, Krabao commune, Kamchay Mear district, Prey Veng province, a man was robbed of his motorcycle and shot dead at 13:37 on July 9, 2020.

The victim, Buth Vanna, 28, was a rubber farmer from Wat Village, Tras Commune, Romahak District, Svay Rieng Province. The 2018 motorcycle was a Honda Dream Series ‘Prey Veng 1M-5254’.

The victim was seen leavingon the motorcycle, intending to ride home. At the scene an unknown suspect fired a gun at the victim, wounding him. After the incident, the victim was taken to the Kamchay Mear referral hospital, but unfortunately, when arrived, doctors said he was already dead.

At the scene, the police found a bullet casing. Authorities are conducting a search to arrest the suspect(s) and bring them to justice. AREY