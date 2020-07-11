Phnom Penh: The construction chief of a borey site became angry with the foreman who demanded money, pulled out a gun and fired two shots at the ground. Unfortunately a ricochet hit the foreman, causing a surprise at 3:15 pm on the 11th July 2020 in Borey KN construction on Victory Boulevard, Sre Tech Village: Sangkat Samrong Krom, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

The victim, Bun Chantola, male, 33 years old, occupation: foreman and construction worker of the upper Borey sewerage system, resides in Phum Prasat, Sangkat Snor, Khan Kampoul, Phnom Penh. The 40-year-old shooter, working as a construction foreman at Borey KN, immediately escaped on a motorcycle.

According to the victim, this week his work to prepare the sewer system required to pay $ 500, and on Saturday the chief called him to pay the money, but at that time he asked to delay payment, offering only $ 150, so the victim protested that he still had to pay his own workers. The perpetrator became angry and pulled out either one or two pistols and fired two shots at the concrete road, causing the pieces to bounce off and hit the victim’s legs.

Immediately after the incident, the district police went to check the scene and found one empty shell, the other, the victim claimed had been pocketed by the shooter.

According to the workers in the Borey above, they did not know the victim and the chief were arguing about money, but just heard the sound of two gunshots.

Authorities took the victims for questioning and filed a complaint at the station and continue to investigate. POST NEWS