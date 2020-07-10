Tbong Khmum: On July 9, 2020 at 20:06 in front of a KTV in Chi Moan Kandal Village, Krek Commune, Ponhea Krek District, Tbong Khmum Province, a 20-year-old woman named Heng Sok Heap was shot and killed.

The shooter is believed to be Moul Tith Udom, 35, a Tbong Khmum provincial police officer.

The police officer pulled out a gun and fired from his car (*a white Prius) at the suspect, hitting her. Immediately after the shooting, the perpetrator drove away, and in front of Hun Sen Ponhea Krek High School, crashed into another car from behind, causing serious injuries. He was taken to Ponhea Krek District Referral Hospital in Tbong Khmum Province for treatment. As he was in a critical condition, the hospital referred the officer to Kompong Cham Hospital.

The motive is not yet clear, but jealousy is suspected. (Graphic images in link) AREY