Phnom Penh: The Phnom Penh Municipal Court on the afternoon of July 10, 2020, announced the verdict of a Nigerian man and two Khmer women on charges of drug trafficking.

Pok Srey Leak and Yon Srey Nou, female Khmers, were sentenced to 20 years, and fined 40 million riels for illegal transport of drugs.



NDUKWU JONATHAN CHUKWUJEKWU, a 26 year old Nigerian footballer, was given life imprisonment and fined 100 million riel, payable to the state government.

The trio were charged with hiding nearly six kilograms of drugs in a speaker they planned to transport by bus to Vietnam.

On Nov 11, 2019, Special Forces (A5) of the Anti-Narcotics Division led by Mr. San Sothy, Deputy Director inspected an unusual deposit package sent from Phnom Penh to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The operation, which was conducted at the Dananda Company in Veal Vong District, 7 Makara, found six large packets of ICE (5,895.82 grams).

After that, the competent authorities continued the investigation, identifying the suspects, leading to the arrest of the three.

On that same day, the police continued to search NDUKWU JONATHAN CHUKWUJEKWU’s rented house, Souk Kosal village, Boeng Tumpun district, Meanchey district, finding some evidence, including 9 grams of marijuana. KBN