More Video Footage Of Fatal Bag Snatch Incident

Phnom Penh: A woman who stole a purse from a Koh Kong court judge containing nearly $ 10,000 while riding her motorcycle was hit by a car and died. The incident took place at 2:20 pm on July 8, 2020, along the Phnom Penh-Hanoi Road in Kokkhnang Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh.

Earlier, according to journalist Peng Vannak’s post, another video showing the robbery of Judge Kong Khemara’s bag has been released.

The suspect, named as Say Kimny, a 30-year-old female, was killed following a high speed chase. KBN

