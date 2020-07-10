Pnnom Penh: A man suspected of drunken driving an RX300 collided with a trailer carrying beer liquor at 3.40 on the afternoon of July 10 2020 in Niroth commune, Chbar Ampov district, Phnom Penh.

According to sources, the Lexus Rx300 ‘Phnom Penh 2AP-1148’was traveling from north to south. A three wheeler with a trailer of beer was heading south, when the car veered left, overturned, and hit the trailer. The beer delivery man was seriously injured.



After the incident, local authorities arrived at the scene and arrested the owner of the vehicle for legal proceedings. POST NEWS