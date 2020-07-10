Kampot: On Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 10:10 AM, Kampot Provincial Police cooperated with the Department of Internal Security to crack down on drug trafficking by mail in Kampot Province. The raid occurred in 1 Usaphea Village, Sangkat Kampong Kandal, Kampot City.

Police detained a suspect named as MATTHEW JAMES, male, 33 years old (a British national) living in Andong Khmer Village, Sangkat Andong Khmer, Kampot City, and confiscated 258.18 grams of ecstasy powder (MDMA?).



The suspect has now been sent to the department for further proceedings. POST NEWS