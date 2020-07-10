Battambang: 18,069.06 grams of methamphetamine (ICE) and 61,978 methamphetamine (WY) tablets seized over the past year from the provinces of Battambang, Kampong Chhnang, Pursat and Pailin were burnt in a ceremony.



The ceremony took place on the morning of July 10, 2020.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Justice Kith Rith said, “The Royal Government of Cambodia under the leadership of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN laid out effective policies, rules, plans, programs and campaigns aimed at combating this drug.” .

“Organizing a massive drug burn now is not only a matter of enforcing the drug control law, but also symbolizing a strong commitment and accountability,” he said.

The Minister of Justice commended and highly appreciated the Governor, President of the Trial Chamber, along with officers and armed forces of all four provinces for their active efforts in preventing and suppressing drug offenses.

Taking the opportunity, he also spoke about the consequences of drug use on individuals, families and society and called on people, especially young people, to stay away from drugs and say ‘no’ to drugs. NKD