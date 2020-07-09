Phnom Penh: A 16-year-old a construction worker, slipped from the 20th floor of a condominium building and died. The incident occurred shortly after 9:15 am on Thursday, July 9, 2020, on Street 322, Group 64, Village 8 in Boeng Keng Kang 1, Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

Police said the victim, Nim Nun, a 16-year-old construction worker, was from Chambok commune, Baray district, Kampong Thom province.

Three witnesses; Viv Srey Pov, a 16-year-old female, Nol Srey, a 17-year-old female, and 18-year-old Khin Ith, told police that the victim and other workers had on the 19th floor. The victim and Khin Ith went to the elevator to take concrete from the 20th floor. The victim slipped down an elevator shaft and landed at the base of the building.

After the incident, a forensic expert arrived at the scene and confirmed that the victim had died from a fall.