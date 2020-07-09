Phnom Penh: Ministry of Education Youth and Sports Minister Ros Socheata told the media earlier this morning that the Ministry of Education will ask permission from Samdech Techo Hun Sen to open some private schools, with the first phase beginning in August.

“The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport will respect the high-level decision from the Prime Minister to allow for the first \ pilot phase of a number of high-quality schools during August 2020,” he said.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports met with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Economy and Finance and other relevant ministries on social welfare, economy and investment promotion. According to the results of the inter-ministerial meeting, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport will request the high-level decision of the Head of Government for the necessary measures for launching the first phase of the school openings, including:

* Contracting institutions are responsible for implementing the health and safety measures of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, the Ministry of Health, and the World Health Organization, such as implementing the requirements of promoting academic health, school environment design, classes in line with safety standards, health education, maintaining a safe gap (*social distancing), regular measurements of body temperature, and regular hand washing. Etc.

* Institutions must apply new education or learn in some classes, and some online, on a voluntary basis and with parental consent.

* Institutions shall establish a working group for academic health safety for regular monitoring under the supervision of the Head of the Institution and its shareholders.

* Required testing and testing for COVID-19 for education staff and students (*unspecific)

* Required measures must be taken.

* The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS) will monitor and evaluate the performance of school institutions.

He added that based on experience and evaluation of the first phase, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport can determine the next steps for stages two and three. FAST NEWS