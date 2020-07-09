Crime FEATURED Latest 

Gun, Knife, Condoms And Currency Seized From Loud Moto Riders

Pursat: According the National Police Force, a patrol in Pursat province arrested 2 people on weapons charges at 00:20 on 8 July 2020.

According to a report by a district police officer, the two suspects are: Seng Som, a 25-year-old male, living in Toul Thmar village, and Poeun Pang, a resident of Battambang province.

Exhibits and materials seized: 1 gas pistol, 1 samurai knife, 2 phones, US $ 300, 2000 Korean won, KHR 26,200, 1 screwdriver, 4 condoms, 4 ID cards and one colorful motorbike.

The two suspects and the above evidence were detained and sent to the district police office to take action. POST NEWS

