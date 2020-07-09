Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on July 8, 2020 issued a notification on the weather conditions, saying a short dry spell is predicted from mid-to-late July. High pressure is increasing over the western Pacific Ocean, which will prevent rainfall across the region including Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and the Philippines.

By the end of the month, the weather conditions will return to normal, with rainfall likely to be well distributed across the country.

The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology would like to inform the public, especially the farmers, that they are aware of and take good care of the proper use of water for daily life as well as for the agricultural work.

*However between now and mid-July, there will be rain across the country, so caution is still advised.