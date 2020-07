Sihanoukville: Citizens say two Chinese men, one sitting in the car park of a Total gas station near Phsar Leu market and the other in the middle of a road in front of the Queenco (?) casino, were acting in a very strange way, and it is believed they were both under the influence of drugs and/or breakdown.

The photos were taken on the afternoon of July 9, 2020. It is not clear whether authorities have yet intervened. KPSFACEBOOK