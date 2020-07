Siem Reap: A foreigner died in a rented room in Wat Svay village, Sangkat Sala Kamroeuk, Siem Reap City, at about 13:30 on July 8, 2020.



KENNETH RANDY MARET, 64, was a US citizen staying as a tourist.

According to a study by law experts and court doctor, t was concluded that the victim died of a stroke caused by high blood.



The deceased was taken to Wat Teuk Thla Phnom Penh pending family and embassy decision.