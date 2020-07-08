Phnom Penh: According to preliminary information, 2 suspects snatched a bag and then hit another vehicle along Hanoi Road, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh, July 8, 2020.

One man was killed and the other escaped after the collision.

Strangely, the dead man is reported to have been wearing a wig, possibly as a disguise.

Updates to follow. KBN

UPDATE: The incident happened at 2:20 pm on July 8, 2020.

According to the victim, he drove a white Highlander to go for a haircut. When he came to 1011 corner of street 72, he stopped the car and opened the back door to go into a haircut, and a male suspect on a Honda Dream 125, 2019 series, plated 1HQ-2546, grabbed his bag with nearly $ 10,000 inside and then fled on a motorcycle. The driver of the car chased the suspect up to the scene, and the suspect collided with the vehicle in front of him, and as he drove past the suspect at high speed. The suspect died on the spot (*no mention of a 2nd thief or wig). NKD

Incident at 1:00 mark