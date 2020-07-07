Phnom Penh: The Minister of Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol said that since there are currently no passengers on the train from Phnom Penh to the airport because of the lack of flights, the Ministry is in discussions with the company. Royal Group to consider shutting down the passenger train line from Phnom Penh station to the airport.

Senior Minister Sun Chanthol made this statement on the morning of July 7, 2020, in the first quarterly review of road safety results.

Minister Sun Chanthol said, “We will reconsider the commuter train from Phnom Penh station to the airport. We used to have passengers but now we have no passengers because we do not have planes. There are no passengers to the airport and there are no passengers from Phnom Penh to the airport so we are considering closing if we can shut it down because there are no passengers and it could cause traffic accidents along the way. ”

Regarding traffic accidents, Minister Sun Chanthol people are not aware of the danger as they drive through the railway without caution.

