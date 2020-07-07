Crime FEATURED Latest 

Korean Without Passport Arrested Outside US Embassy Worker House

Phnom Penh: On July 7, 2020 at 10:00 am, Phnom Penh Police Office’s Office of Immigration Investigation and Procedure Office received one foreigner named KANGIL CHEON, a 65-year-old Korean national from the police station in Boeung Keng Kang.

The Korean was found by police breaking the fence of US Embassy worker, and found to not have a passport/visa.

He was then interrogated and said that he did not remember the date of his arrival in the Kingdom of Cambodia- but was about 2 years ago.

He said he was currently unemployed and had become homeless.

Authorities referred him for a health screening at the KVD Referral Medical Laboratory (negative results for COVID-19), and he was sent to the Department of Investigation and Implementation of the Directorate General of Immigration to carry out the proceedings. POLICE

