Kampot: On July 6, 2020, at 12:10 pm, a lightning strike killed one person in Ko Cheng village, Thmey commune, Teuk Chhou district, Kampot province.



The victim was identified as Kun Sok, a 49-year-old male who lived in the village.



A girl, named as 12-year-old Sok Srey Nath, from the village was also injured and sent to Kampot provincial referral hospital. POST NEWS

UPDATE: Two men were killed by lightning on July 6, 2020 at Thmey Village, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Serei Sophorn City, Banteay Meanchey Province.

The victims were named Chi Chov, male, 34 years old and Yang Ly, male, 33, from Serey Sophorn City, Banteay Meanchey province. AREY