Siem Reap: The Siem Reap Provincial Department of Agriculture has issued a notification banning the trading of slaughter dogs around Angkor territory. This notification is dated July 6, 2020 from the Director of Siem Reap Provincial Department of Agriculture.

Siem Reap is a cultural tourism destination, with both national and international tourists visiting the temples. Since ancient times, dogs have been popular throughout the world, especially the Khmer people, which are considered to be the most loyal pets of humans, and the animals are extremely valuable in protecting the home, the farm and the animals.

Over the last few years, the trade of buying and selling slaughtered dogs for food has been alarming. This is a sign that there has been a decline in humanitarian values, virtues and the spread of rabies and other diseases from region to region that could affect public health, according to studies and research from the World Animal Health Organization (OIE) and Four Paw organizations.

The notice added that the illegal trade, purchase and slaughter of animals was contrary to the provisions of the Animal Health and Production Law, which would be punishable under Articles 112, 113, 115 of this law. Therefore, the Provincial Department of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries and Fisheries prohibits the trading of all types of selling animals without permission. KT

