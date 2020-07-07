Sihanoukville: A crackdown on a case of a Chinese national kidnapped and extorted by other Chinese men was launched on the afternoon of July 6, 2020, in Village 5, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville. As a result, authorities rescued the victim and arrested seven suspects, one of whom was a woman. A squadron of 30 military personnel under the supervision of Preah Sihanouk Provincial Court Judge Lim Bunheng and the deputy governor of Preah Sihanouk provincial court took part in the operation.

The Commander-in-Chief confirmed that the seven suspects were:

* 1st: Cao Ya Qi Female Age: 21

* Yang Jing Male: 27

* Third Xie Ji Liu Male Age 28

* * Cai: Le Le Lei Male Age 33

* 5th year : Ou Qiang, male, 26,

* Zhu ​​Shou Jiang, 25,

* 7th: Li Jun, 33 year old male. The victim, identified as Luo Ping, is a 37-year-old Chinese male.

After the operation, military police confiscated evidence for several offenses, including drugs, handcuffs and an electronic baton. AREY