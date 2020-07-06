Battambang: A foreigner who has no legal visa and had been causing fights and trouble around Battambang had been arrested, according to the Commissioner of Police of Battambang Province.

DANIEL JOHN BECKETT, a 38-year-old British national was staying in Battambang, did not have a valid passport/visa and he was found being violent against other foreigners on July 1, 2020 in Svay Por Sangkat, Battambang.

After questioning and completing the paperwork, the police sent the Briton to the Ministry of Interior’s Immigration Department in order to comply with the immigration law of the Kingdom.

Sources say that the man has been creating trouble in town for several months and has been involved in a few violent incidents in foreign run bars.