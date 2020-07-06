Kratie: Chea Borey district military police returned four buffaloes to their owners on July 5, 2020 in Chroy Borey district, Kratie with a certificate from the local authority. The ceremony was attended by Say Kosal, the Mayor of Stung Treng, Colonel Tov Sowath, Commander of the Stung Treng Gendarmerie, Mr. Von Sokhoeun, Chief of the Provincial Administrative Office, and U Thoeun, Chief of Kaing Saem Village.

Colonel Ith Chetra, commander of the district military police, confirmed that two families had received the missing buffalo at Kaing Sae village, Stung Treng commune, Stung Treng province. The owner of the buffalo has 1. Khem Thavy, a 24-year-old female, and a 40-year-old Hang Sopheap. Both are located in Kaing Daek village, Sangkat Preah Bat, Stung Treng province, Stung Treng province.

On the 4th of July, 2020, at 1:00 pm, he received information from villagers in O’Reang commune, Sambor district, Kratie province, that there were 7 missing buffalos from Stung Treng province. It was suspected the thieves would be passing through Kratie. Immediately after receiving the information, he led the commanding patrol force at Chongkrang village, Cheung Khnang commune, Chetburi district. At about 3:55 am, local police found a suspect truck and called for the driver to stop for a check, but the vehicle drove away. It stopped near Krasang Khum Thmey village, Chetburi district when the suspect got out and set fire to vehicle, and fled into the jungle, leaving four buffalo on the back of the burning truck. SWIFT