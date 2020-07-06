Phnom Penh: A man about 30 years old went into a massage parlor along Street 255 in Boeng Salang, and after a while returned and accused the massage parlor of stealing US $ 400 and swapping it for fake ‘ghost’ money.

The incident caused both local authorities and journalists to arrive at the scene shortly after 12 pm on 6 July 2020.

Immediately upon receiving this information, the cops went down to the massage parlor, along with the press.

According to sources from the scene, the owner of the brand “12,000 Scratch Massage” According to the report, a man in his 30s, who had paid 12,000 riel returned to the massage parlor with friends, accusing the masseuse of stealing $ 400. The source said that there was an argument until local authorities arrived at the scene, but the man then drove his motorcycle away, because he was afraid of the news being exposed and causing him embarrassment. NKD