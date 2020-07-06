Stung Treng: The Provincial Office of the Anti-Narcotics Bureau in collaboration with Trapaing Kralan International Border force and the Stung Treng Provincial Police Force arrested a Laotian man One for drug trafficking and illegally storing more than seven kilograms of drugs (*thought to be methamphetamine).



The source said that the Laotian was detained by authorities at 9:30 am on July 6, 2020, at a boat port in Anlong Svay village, Preah Rumkel commune, Borei Svay Senchey district, Stung Treng province.



Five packs of the drug, equivalent to over 7 kilos, wrapped up as tea packages, were sent to the Stung Treng Provincial Police.



The suspect, identified as Ping Ning, a 39-year-old male, born in Ou Phu Sai village, Nim Malat district, Khammouane province, currently living in Koh Sam Village, Khong District, Champa Province.



After questioning officials, the suspect confessed to authorities that he was driving a car for a Chinese company and was only a hired hand. The suspect was tested by the Stung Treng Provincial Court and found to have drugs in his system.



The suspect is currently being detained at the Stung Treng Provincial Police headquarters for the creation of a case, along with evidence to be sent to the Stung Treng Provincial Court. NKD