French National Dies In Siem Reap

Siem Reap: At 18:00 on 05 July 2020, at a rented room in Wat Damnak village, Sangkat Sala Kamroeuk, Siem Reap province, a foreigner was found dead..

The man was named as DENIS GAMBADE, a French male (without his passport). Based on the research of law enforcement and the court’s doctor, it was concluded that the victim had died of a heart attack.

The deceased was transferred to Stung Meanchey pagoda in Phnom Penh to await the decision of the family and embassy. POLICE

