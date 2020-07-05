Sihanoukville: (Preliminary Information) – Authorities on the morning of the July 5, 2020, were made aware of a robbery on the street. One of the two suspects has been arrested.

A preliminary report from the cops told PNN that two Chinese nationals were involved in a robbery and armed with a baton that they used to strike two victims on a motorbike in Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk City at around 9 am.

The victim was injured, and the perpetrators stole a bag of 30 million riels ($7500) and tried to escape.

Security forces intervened and one suspect was arrested and handed over to the provincial police for further questioning. The other escaped into woodland with the money, leaving behind a motorbike.

Police are now hunting for the other suspect. (HUY BUNLENG)